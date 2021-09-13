Shipping activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Six ships, Cosco Japan, MSC Ishyka, MSC Nile, Port Belmonte, Blue Pride and Flex Volunteer carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG were berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Seamax New Haven, Pacific Wealth, Argent Daisy, Nave Cielo, Mid Falcon and Wealth Loyal carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas and Palm oil gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 14 ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, LNG, HSFO and Pam oil, out of them, six ships, Mumian Song, Mercury Ocean, Sloman Hebe, Gulf Moon, Cape Carmel and MSC Nile sailed on Monday morning, while two more ships, Container vessel 'MSC Ishyka' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Alby Story are expected to sail from QICT and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 174,839 tonnes, comprising 120,762 tonnes imports cargo and 54,077 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,357 Containers (3,176 TEUs Imports and 3,181 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships namely, Seamax New Haven, Maersk Brooklyn, Huang Yan Spirit, Ocean Harvest-1, Aristidis and Argent Daisy scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil and Phosphoric Acid are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT and EVTL respectively on Monday, while two more Container ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Rachele are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

