Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:57 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Loch Crinan, Maritime Comity and Gas Amazon carrying 54,412 tonnes of Coal, 32,766 tonnes Palm oil and 3,202 tonnes LPG were berthed at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Sothern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Three ships, Loch Crinan, Maritime Comity and Gas Amazon carrying 54,412 tonnes of Coal, 32,766 tonnes Palm oil and 3,202 tonnes LPG were berthed at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Sothern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Irenes Ray, Efrossni and Apollo carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths during last 24 hours, out of them, two Container ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Rachele sailed on Thursday morning, while three more ships, IVS Pebble Beach, Arion and Port Belmonte are expected to sail from HFP&S, PQEPT and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 165,654 tonnes, comprising 123,038 tonnes imports cargo and 42,616 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,926 Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 2,346 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

Two ships, Irenes Ray and Pacific Wealth carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Huang Fuyun Terminal respectively on Thursday, while another ship, 'APL Florida' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

