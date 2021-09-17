UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Two ships, Irenes Ray and Pacific Wealth carrying Containers and Coal took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Huang Fuyun Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Agonistis, Nasco Pearl, Spring Snow, T Arcturus and Amadi scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berth were engaged by nine ships during last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Ocean Harvest-I and Orient Sky sailed on Friday morning, while four more ships, Loch Crinan, Maritime Comity, Alpine Legend and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,291 tonnes, comprising 139,214 tonnes imports cargo and 10,077 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,520 Containers (1,070 TEUs Imports and 450 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under Seven ships namely, Chole, Tai Summit, Nilos, Sheng Maohai, Wealthy Loyal, Sanmar Songbird and Anadi carrying Coal, Canola, General Cargo, Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, PQEPT, FAP, MW-2, LCT, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Friday, while another ship, 'Diyala' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

