Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Four ships namely, Safmarine Ngami, Seago Bremerhaven, MSC Loretta and Efrossni carrying Containers and Coal were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, Safmarine Ngami, Seago Bremerhaven, MSC Loretta and Efrossni carrying Containers and Coal were berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Paula, Fox, Kenan, Gas Ionian, Atlantis, Kita and Al-Aamriya scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Chemicals, Furnace oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by thirteen ships during last 24 hours, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Clipper Eos' sailed on Tuesday morning, while nine more ships, are expected to sail in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 157,916 tonnes, comprising 123,682 tonnes imports cargo and 34,234 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,569 Containers (1,892 TEUs Imports and 1,677 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are ten ships namely, MSC Paula, MSC Esthi, Maersk Chicago, Agonistis, Spring Snow, Gas Ionian, Avalon, Jag Aabha, Kita and Al-Aamriya scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil, Mogas and Natural Gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, EVTL, FAP, LCT, FOTCO, EETL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday.