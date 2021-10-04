UrduPoint.com

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Three ships namely, Fox, Silver Dubai and Marangas Troy scheduled to load/offload 9,500 tonnes Cement, 9,500 tonnes Palm oil and 64,365 tonnes Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, were berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Seamax Greenwich and Torm Star carrying Containers and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Al-Maha' left the port on Monday morning, while five more ships, African Spoon Bill, Medi Tirreno, Silver Dubai, Atlantis and Bitumen Princess-II are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 171,979 tonnes, comprising 169,538 tonnes imports cargo and 2,441 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 42 Containers (28 TEUs Imports and 14 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

seven ships, Seamax Greenwich, Seago Piraeus, Occitan Pessac, Unity Spirit, New Port Eagle, Maritime Kelly and Petali Lady scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, PQEPT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday, while two more container vessels MOL Growth and America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

