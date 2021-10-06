Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Maersk Atlanta, Quang Vinh-89, Unity Spirit, New Port Eagle and Petali Lady Carrying Containers, Sugar, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

Meanwhile four more shipments of Containers, Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Seamax Greenwich' and Edible carrier 'Maritime Kelly Anne' left the port on Wednesday morning, while another Container vessel 'Maersk Atlanta' is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 125,187 tonnes, comprising 81,779 tonnes imports cargo and 43,408 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,683 Containers (2,183 TEUs Imports and 2,500 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

Five ships, MOL Growth, America, Cotinga, Atlantic Horizon and Gelsius Mayfair Carrying Containers, seeds, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT and LCT respectively on Wednesday.