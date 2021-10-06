UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Maersk Atlanta, Quang Vinh-89, Unity Spirit, New Port Eagle and Petali Lady Carrying Containers, Sugar, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Maersk Atlanta, Quang Vinh-89, Unity Spirit, New Port Eagle and Petali Lady Carrying Containers, Sugar, Coal and Gas oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more shipments of Containers, Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Seamax Greenwich' and Edible carrier 'Maritime Kelly Anne' left the port on Wednesday morning, while another Container vessel 'Maersk Atlanta' is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 125,187 tonnes, comprising 81,779 tonnes imports cargo and 43,408 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,683 Containers (2,183 TEUs Imports and 2,500 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

Five ships, MOL Growth, America, Cotinga, Atlantic Horizon and Gelsius Mayfair Carrying Containers, seeds, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT and LCT respectively on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Eagle Anchorage Atlanta Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in ..

Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in Noor Mukaddam Case

53 seconds ago
 Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Mini ..

Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: offi ..

Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: official

6 minutes ago
 President approves Decree establishing Federal Aut ..

President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizensh ..

16 minutes ago
 NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non ..

NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non-vaccinated individuals

6 minutes ago
 1-year-old girl electrocuted

1-year-old girl electrocuted

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.