Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Five ships, MOL Growth, America, Cotinga, Atlantic Horizon and Celsius Mayfair Carrying Containers, Rapeseeds, Coal and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Nord Spring, African Spoon, Chirstina Ocean, Medi Portland, Al-Fraiha, Bruno and Nord Ocean scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, Natural gas and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, MOL Growth, America and New Port Eagle are expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume of 195,682 tonnes, comprising 56,927 tonnes imports cargo and 56,927 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,968 Containers (2,757 TEUs Imports and 3,211 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships, Maersk Nile, Nord Spring, MSC Maria Laura, Glen Canyon, Medi Portland, Rosyln and Al-Fraiha Carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

