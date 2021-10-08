UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Ship callings was recorded at the port on Thursday, , where seven ships namely, Maersk Nile, Nord Spring, MSC Maria Laura, Glen Canyon, Medi Portland, Rosyln and Al-Fraiha Carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas, were berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

Meanwhile two more ships, STI Bosphorus and Kirsten Oldendroff with Soya bean and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 14 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, oil tanker 'Petali Lady' and 'Glen Canyon' left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, Atlantic Horizon, Celsius Mayfair, Maersk Nile, Nord Spring and Fox are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend during last 24 hours where a cargo volume of 241,858 tonnes, comprising 209,597 tonnes imports cargo and 32,261 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,057 Containers (3,354 TEUs Imports and 1,703 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

Three ships, Occitan Pessac, Bruno and BW Thames scheduled to load /offload 31,500 tonnes Rice, 29,581 tonnes Palm oil and 36,554 tonnes Gas oil are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Friday, while two more ships, Cap Carmel and Teera Bhum with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

