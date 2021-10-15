Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, Express Rome, Irenes Ray, Ishyka, At Middle Bridge, African Spoon, Pillion and Nave Cielo scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Mogas, arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven ships namely, Express Rome, Irenes Ray, Ishyka, At middle Bridge, African Spoon, Pillion and Nave Cielo scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Mogas, arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Express Bardsey, Indigo Spica and Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Clipper EOS' left the port on Friday morning, while two more Container ships, Express Rome and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 142,378 tonnes, comprising 107,713 tonnes imports cargo and 34,665 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,804 Containers (3,070 TEUs Imports and 1,734 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, CMA CGM Rigoletto, Xpress Bardsey and Indigo Spica carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Electric Terminal respectively on Friday, while two more Container ships, Maersk Jalan and Diyala are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.