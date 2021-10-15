UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:56 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, Express Rome, Irenes Ray, Ishyka, At Middle Bridge, African Spoon, Pillion and Nave Cielo scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Mogas, arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven ships namely, Express Rome, Irenes Ray, Ishyka, At middle Bridge, African Spoon, Pillion and Nave Cielo scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal and Mogas, arrived at Port Qasim on Thursday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Express Bardsey, Indigo Spica and Elizabeth carrying Containers, Coal and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Chemicals carrier 'Clipper EOS' left the port on Friday morning, while two more Container ships, Express Rome and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 142,378 tonnes, comprising 107,713 tonnes imports cargo and 34,665 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,804 Containers (3,070 TEUs Imports and 1,734 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Three ships, CMA CGM Rigoletto, Xpress Bardsey and Indigo Spica carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Electric Terminal respectively on Friday, while two more Container ships, Maersk Jalan and Diyala are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Rome Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029 ..

WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029: Chairman

30 seconds ago
 French trains ditch plastic water bottles

French trains ditch plastic water bottles

32 seconds ago
 Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier dr ..

Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier drubbing

33 seconds ago
 At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast ..

At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Wi ..

35 seconds ago
 Two women died, boy injured in road mishap

Two women died, boy injured in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Toffee factory sealed, owner arrested

Toffee factory sealed, owner arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.