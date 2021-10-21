UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

M.T Aristidis carrying Palm oil arrived at the port and berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :M.T Aristidis carrying Palm oil arrived at the port and berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Nile, Johanna Oldendorff, Liwa-V and Nord Neptune carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, MSC Charleston, Gennaro Ievoli, Oak Spirit and Nemo left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Serene Theodora, Pilion and African Spoon Bill are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 184,457 tonnes, comprising 132,462 tonnes imports cargo and 51,995 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,279 Containers (55 TEUs Imports and 2,224 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Maersk Nile, Sunny Lynx, Great Century and Sky Fall carrying Containers, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Huang Fuyun Terminal respectively on Thursday,while two more Container ships, Mozart and APL California are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

