Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:48 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The movement of following ships was reported on Thursday, where four ships namely, Maersk Nile, Sunny Lynx, Great Century and Sky Fall carrying Containers, Gas oil and Coal arrived at the port and berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Huang Fuyun Terminal respectively

Meanwhile five more ships, Rising Harrier, Lista, Elikon, IVS Bosch Hoek and Al-Fraiha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five more ships, Rising Harrier, Lista, Elikon, IVS Bosch Hoek and Al-Fraiha scheduled to load/offload Rice, Wheat, Coal and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Aristidis, Maersk Nile, African Spoon Bill and Al-Berta are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 133,523 tonnes, comprising 105,169 tonnes imports cargo and 28,354 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,950 Containers (800 TEUs Imports and 1,150 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

A total of 18 ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Elikon, Mega-1 and Al-Fraiha carrying 53,934 tonnes of Wheat, 27,339 tonnes Palm oil and 58,771 tonnes LNG are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday, while two more ships, Teera Bhum and IVS Naruo carrying Containers and Cola are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

