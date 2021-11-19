UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The following ships activity was reported on Thursday, where four ships namely, MSC Erminia, Maersk Nile, Thor Insuvi and Atlantis carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Athens Glory, Arvika, Sadah Silver and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Coal, Gasoline and Petroleum Gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Containers ship 'MSC Denisse' and Gas carrier ' Glory Harvest' left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Container ship Maersk Nile and Edible oil tanker 'Asia Liberty' are expected to sail from QICT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,704 tonnes, comprising 144,031 tonnes imports cargo and 34,673 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,858 Containers (3,150 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Arvika, PS Augusta and Athens Glory & two more ships CMA CGM Rabelais and Chemroad Sakura carrying Coal, Edible oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Friday, while three more ships, Cap Carmel, Teera Bhum and Simaisma with Containers and Natural Gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

