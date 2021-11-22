Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, KOI, Teera Bhum, Fox and Young Glory scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Coal, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Lyon-II, Wolverine, Star Gaia and Chem Harvest carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Teera Bhum, Cap Carmel, Simaisma, KOI, PS Augusta and Spring Queen left the port on Monday morning.

Cargo throughput of 183,381 tonnes, comprising 140,422 tonnes imports cargo and 42,959 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,576 Containers (2,100 TEUs Imports and 2,476 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Arvika, PS Augusta and Athens Glory & two more ships CMA CGM Rabelais and Chemroad Sakura carrying Coal, Edible oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Monday, while three more ships, Cap Carmel, Teera Bhum and Simaisma with Containers and Natural Gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.