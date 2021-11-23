Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Eight ships namely, Seago Istanbul, Lyon-II, X-Press Bardsey, Schuyler Trader, Wolverine, Star Gaia, BM Jade and Sloman Hera carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Chemicals Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, MSC Esthi, Banglar Agradoot, BM Yangtze, Daffodil Marlin and Paula carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil, Furnace oil, Mogas and Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

PQA berths were occupied by 13 ships during the report period, out of them a container ship, 'Lyon-II' left the port on Tuesday morning, while five more ships, Seago Istanbul, X-Press Bardsey, Young Glory, Pacific Wealth and Junior-G are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, MW-4 and FOTCO on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 171,764 tonnes, comprising 125,464 tonnes imports cargo and 46,300 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,810 Containers (2,298 TEUs Imports and 2,512 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Venture Goal, BW Yangtze, Gas Amazon and MSC Esthi, & another ship RDO Fortune carrying Coal, Gas oil, Petroleum gas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while a general cargo carrier 'Giscours' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Cap Akritas and Al-Safiya with Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive on Wednesday.