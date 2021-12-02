UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The ship callings was reported on Tuesday, where three Container ships namely, Maersk Seletar, Xin Chang Shu and MSC Patnaree-III, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal.

Meanwhile four more ships, Glory Harcest, FSM, Front Cheetah and Solar Naama carrying Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, GWN-3, Leo and Xin Chang Shu left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Paula and Maersk Seletar are expected to sail from SSGC and QICT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 162,202 tonnes, comprising 107,963 tonnes imports cargo and 54,239 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,908 Containers (2,766 TEUs Imports and 2,142 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Daffodil, Maetiga and Glory Harvest carrying Mogas, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT and SSGC on Wednesday, 1st December, while two more container ships, Maersk Nile and CMA CGM Ivanhoe are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

