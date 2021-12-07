Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Six ships namely, Lotus A, MSC Trader II, DA TAI, Chang Hang Hui hai, Marlin Hera and S-ECHO carrying Containers, General Cargo, Coal, and Mo Gas arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Marginal Wharf 2 MW- 4, PIBT and FOTCO respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Sea Rhyth, Asphalt Express, Giscours and Avalon with LSFO, Bitu Men, Rice and palm Oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four vessels Lotus A, LNG Borno, Cape Marin and Al Mahboobah from QICT,EVTL and PGPCL left the port on Monday morning, while one more ship, MSC Trader-II is expected to sail from QICT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 204,776 tonnes, comprising 154,169 tonnes imports cargo and 50,607 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,140 Containers (2,171 TEUs Imports and 2,969 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, LYON-II, ARGOLIKOS, FREEDOM LINE and MAERSK BROOKLIN carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Monday.

