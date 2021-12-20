Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Adonis, Wo Long Song, Diamantina and Talara carrying Containers, Steel coil, Soya Bean and Mogas arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Cancun and Al-Nauman carrying Containers and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'Cape Marin' left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, MSC Adonis, Las Palmas and Wo Long Song are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-2 on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 103,491 tonnes, comprising 59,325 tonnes imports cargo and 44,166 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,344 Containers (1,746 TEUs Imports and 2,598 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kirana Naree and Al-Nauman & another ship Seago Istanbul carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, while two more ships, MSC Cancun and Seamax Norwalk with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Tuesday.