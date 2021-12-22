Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three ships, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Cancun and Gulf Crystal carrying Containers and Mogas, arrived at the Port and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Three ships, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Cancun and Gulf Crystal carrying Containers and Mogas, arrived at the Port and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Irenes Ray, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Kirana Naree' and gas carrier 'Al-Nouman' left the port on Wednesday morning.

Cargo throughput of 173,862, tonnes, comprising 144,758 tonnes imports cargo and 29,104 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,612 Containers (2,900 TEUs Imports and 1,712 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Glen Canyon, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday, while two more Container ships Safeen Pride and Athenian are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.