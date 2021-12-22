UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:58 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Cancun and Gulf Crystal carrying Containers and Mogas, arrived at the Port and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Three ships, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Cancun and Gulf Crystal carrying Containers and Mogas, arrived at the Port and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Irenes Ray, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Kirana Naree' and gas carrier 'Al-Nouman' left the port on Wednesday morning.

Cargo throughput of 173,862, tonnes, comprising 144,758 tonnes imports cargo and 29,104 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,612 Containers (2,900 TEUs Imports and 1,712 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Glen Canyon, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday, while two more Container ships Safeen Pride and Athenian are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Cancun Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi P ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

2 minutes ago
 Cars' sale surges 61% in five months

Cars' sale surges 61% in five months

2 minutes ago
 PAL to organise "Quaid-e-Azam National seminar" on ..

PAL to organise "Quaid-e-Azam National seminar" on Dec 24

2 minutes ago
 BRT cycle track removed to widen GT Road

BRT cycle track removed to widen GT Road

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Does Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadc ..

Berlin Does Everything to Make RT Satellite Broadcasting in State Impossible - Z ..

2 minutes ago
 Robbers deprive cattle trader of Rs 3.1mln

Robbers deprive cattle trader of Rs 3.1mln

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.