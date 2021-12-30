Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, MSC Hina, Asphalt Express, Serene Theodora and Al-Safliya scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal and natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Hina, Asphalt Express, Serene Theodora and Al-Safliya scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal and natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Nile and IVS Swinley Forest with Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by thirteen (13) ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, UACC Shams, Star Fighter, Diamantina, MSC Charleston and Argo-1 left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Sauger and Al-Safliya are expected to sail from PGPCL and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where volume of 240,370, tonnes, comprising 193,731 tonnes imports cargo and 46,639 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,392 9Containers (2,666 TEUs Imports and 2,726 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Maersk Nile, Alicia, IVS Swinley Forest and Aristar carrying Containers, Wheat, Coal and Gasoline are expected to take berths QICT, FAP, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.