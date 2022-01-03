UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Cape Marin, African Buzzard, PhoenixK, Young Glory and Mega-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil, called at the Port on Sunday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Cape Marin, African Buzzard, PhoenixK, Young Glory and Mega-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil, called at the Port on Sunday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, scheduled to load/offload Containers Cement, Coal, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Cape Marin, Phoenix�K, Aristar Chos, Alicia and Venture Harmony are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, FAP and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 175,086, tonnes, comprising 148,736 tonnes imports cargo and 26,350 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,760 Containers (210 TEUs Imports and 1,550 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, African Kita, Al-Aamriya, Kita and MSC Michaela, & three more ships, MSC Jasmine, MOL Genesis and Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/offload Cement, Natural gas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PGPCL, EETL and QICT on Monday, while another container vessel 'Maersk Columbus' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Young Kita Columbus Anchorage Gas Sunday From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 seconds ago
 "Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office char ..

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

11 seconds ago
 John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 ..

John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 virus

33 minutes ago
 India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears ri ..

India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise

4 minutes ago
 Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicro ..

Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

4 minutes ago
 China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations ..

China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations in operation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.