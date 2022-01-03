Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Cape Marin, African Buzzard, PhoenixK, Young Glory and Mega-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil, called at the Port on Sunday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Cape Marin, African Buzzard, PhoenixK, Young Glory and Mega-1 scheduled to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Palm oil, called at the Port on Sunday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile seven more ships, scheduled to load/offload Containers Cement, Coal, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Cape Marin, Phoenix�K, Aristar Chos, Alicia and Venture Harmony are expected to sail from QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, FAP and PIBT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 175,086, tonnes, comprising 148,736 tonnes imports cargo and 26,350 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,760 Containers (210 TEUs Imports and 1,550 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, African Kita, Al-Aamriya, Kita and MSC Michaela, & three more ships, MSC Jasmine, MOL Genesis and Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/offload Cement, Natural gas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PGPCL, EETL and QICT on Monday, while another container vessel 'Maersk Columbus' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.