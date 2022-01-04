Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The following ships called at the Port on Monday, 03rd January-2022, where seven ships namely, MSC Jasmine, MOL Genesis, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Michaela, African Kita, Al-Aamriya and Kita scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The following ships called at the Port on Monday, 03rd January-2022, where seven ships namely, MSC Jasmine, MOL Genesis, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Michaela, African Kita, Al-Aamriya and Kita scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and Natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Columbus, Nord Kanmon, IVS Vindsor and V-Honor carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, MSC Michaela, MOL Genesis, Genuine Venus and Aristar Chos left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, African Buzzard, Young Glory and Mega-1 are expected to sail from MW-1, PIBT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 240,818, tonnes, comprising 190,240 tonnes imports cargo and 50,878 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,953 Containers (2,591 TEUs Imports and 2,362 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Maersk Columbus, Bulk Venus, Hanton Trader, V-Honor, Chem Bulldog and Vela carrying Containers, Soya bean, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and LCT on Tuesday, while two more ships Navarino and MSC Emily with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.