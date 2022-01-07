Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Irenes Ray, MSC Emily-II and Karimata carrying Containers and Mogas at the port, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Irenes Ray, MSC Emily-II and Karimata carrying Containers and Mogas at the port, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, Hua Sheng Hai, Silver Sawsan and Al-Ghashmaiya carrying Soya bean, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil tanker 'Vela' left the port on Friday morning, while six more ships, IVS Windsor, Gas Arma, African Kite, Karimata, Navios Constellation and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL, MW-2, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 200,472, tonnes, comprising 158,414 tonnes imports cargo and 42,058 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,480 Containers (3,860 TEUs Imports and 1,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Nord Kanmon, Silver Sawsan and Al-Ghashmaiya carrying 57,950 tonnes of Coal, 30,398 tonnes Palm oil and 61,907 tonnes LNG are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, on Friday.

While two more ships, Songa Leopard and CMA CGM Rabelais with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another Container vessel 'Diyala' is due to arrive on Saturday.