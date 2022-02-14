UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, where three ships namely, Nord Spring, MSC Eyra and Hantor Trader carrying Containers and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, another container ship, MSC Esthi also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Nord Spring, Far Eastern Jupiter and Lokoja left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Rosa and Polar Code are expected to sail from QICT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 118,143 tonnes, comprising 82,149 tonnes imports cargo and 35,994 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,911 Containers (1,918 TEUs Imports and 1,996 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Khairpur and MSC Esthi & two more ships Seago Istanbul and Star Pleog carrying Gas oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Monday, while two more ships, Maersk Sentosa and Archimidis carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

