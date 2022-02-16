Shipping activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, where six ships namely, Maersk Sentosa, Archimidis, Hain Hai Star, IVS Pinehurst, Philo Xenia and Broog scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Palm oil and Natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Electric Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively

Meanwhile four more ships, America, Express Athens, Lucy Ocean and Asia Liberty carrying Containers, Wheat and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Khairpur, Global King-I and Star Ploeg left the port on Wednesday morning, while another ship 'Maersk Sensota' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 173,212 tonnes, comprising 137,374 tonnes imports cargo and 35,838 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,519 Containers (2,580 TEUs Imports and 1,939 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five ships, Southern Robin, Gas Lotus, Lucy Ocean, Tectus and America & another ship, Teera Bhum carrying Chemicals, Wheat, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, FAP, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday,while three more ships, Express Athens, Irenes Ray and MSC Eyra are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

>