UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday,where four ships namely, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Asia Liberty and Glory Harvest carrying Containers, Palm oil and Liquid Petroleum gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday,where four ships namely, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Asia Liberty and Glory Harvest carrying Containers, Palm oil and Liquid Petroleum gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Super Ruby and Bulk Castor carrying 95,283 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday (today) morning.

Berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Southern Robin, Han Hai Star, Tectus, Express Athens and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from EVTL, FAP, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,332 tonnes, comprising 123,990 tonnes imports cargo and 33,342 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,904 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports and 1,726 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Bulk Castor and Al-Salam-II & another ship 'MSC Eyra' carrying Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Friday, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Rabelais and Malin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Maersk Jalan and Diyala are also due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Athens Same Anchorage Gas From Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

53 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

55 seconds ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

56 seconds ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

1 minute ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterp ..

Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterpart on Washington's Initiative ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>