Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday,where four ships namely, Express Athens, Irenes Ray, Asia Liberty and Glory Harvest carrying Containers, Palm oil and Liquid Petroleum gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Super Ruby and Bulk Castor carrying 95,283 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday (today) morning.

Berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Southern Robin, Han Hai Star, Tectus, Express Athens and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from EVTL, FAP, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 157,332 tonnes, comprising 123,990 tonnes imports cargo and 33,342 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,904 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports and 1,726 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Bulk Castor and Al-Salam-II & another ship 'MSC Eyra' carrying Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Friday, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Rabelais and Malin are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and Maersk Jalan and Diyala are also due to arrive on Saturday.