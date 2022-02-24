Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Magic Victoria and Silver Joan carrying 58,304 tonnes of Mogas and 25,391 tonnes Palm oil, berthed at FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal at Port Qasim on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Magic Victoria and Silver Joan carrying 58,304 tonnes of Mogas and 25,391 tonnes Palm oil, berthed at FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Denisse, African Kite, Richmond Park and Rong Lin Wan also carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by six ships during the last 24 hours and cargo volume of 73,101 tonnes, comprising 55,030 tonnes imports cargo and 18,071 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,230 Containers (167 TEUs Imports and 1,230 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, African kite, Richmond, Park, Denisse and EM-Astoria & another ship, Diyala carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 24th February, while another container vessel 'MSC Chiara' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three ships namely, MSC Azov, CMA CGM Rabelias and Al-Wakrah carrying Container and Natural gas are due to arrive on Friday.