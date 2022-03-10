Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Xpress Bardsey, Nord Spring, MSC Malin, Hai Phoung-86 and Maritime Tuntiga scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Pacific Achievement, Chemroute Pegasus and Sea Fortune carrying Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, S.Trooper, KW Weipa, Ikaria and Xpress Bardsey left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, CP Shenzhen, MSC Malin and Nord Spring are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,902 tonnes, comprising 119,503 tonnes imports cargo and 67,399 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,797 Containers (1,964 TEUs Imports and 2,833 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, EM Astoria, Sea Fortune, Chemroute Pegasus and Rong Lin Wan & another ship 'Fuwairit' carrying Containers, Chemicals, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL on Thursday, 10th March, while another containers ship 'MSC Ellen' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.