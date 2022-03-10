UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Xpress Bardsey, Nord Spring, MSC Malin, Hai Phoung-86 and Maritime Tuntiga scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Xpress Bardsey, Nord Spring, MSC Malin, Hai Phoung-86 and Maritime Tuntiga scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Pacific Achievement, Chemroute Pegasus and Sea Fortune carrying Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, S.Trooper, KW Weipa, Ikaria and Xpress Bardsey left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, CP Shenzhen, MSC Malin and Nord Spring are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,902 tonnes, comprising 119,503 tonnes imports cargo and 67,399 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,797 Containers (1,964 TEUs Imports and 2,833 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, EM Astoria, Sea Fortune, Chemroute Pegasus and Rong Lin Wan & another ship 'Fuwairit' carrying Containers, Chemicals, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL on Thursday, 10th March, while another containers ship 'MSC Ellen' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Weipa Shenzhen Nord Astoria Anchorage March Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Russia, Ukraine in high-level talks after hospital ..

Russia, Ukraine in high-level talks after hospital attack sparks fury

1 minute ago
 Three key head-to-heads for Wales v France

Three key head-to-heads for Wales v France

1 minute ago
 Opposition to face embarrassing defeat in no confi ..

Opposition to face embarrassing defeat in no confidence move: Murad Saeed

1 minute ago
 Seventy six polling stations declared sensitive in ..

Seventy six polling stations declared sensitive in district Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 DHQ Organizes walk on World Kidney Day

DHQ Organizes walk on World Kidney Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>