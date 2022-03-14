Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two ships namely, Agapi and Baltic Sky-1 scheduled to load/offload Rice, Talcum Powder and Palm oil, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships, Rui Fu An, Thor Fortune, Jbu Schelde, Great Spring and Songa Winds scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Chemicals, Wheat and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by 05 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Al-Deebal' left the Port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Pacific Achievement, Agapi and Baltic Sky are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 78,114 tonnes, comprising 63,942 tonnes imports cargo and 14,172 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 758 Containers (146 TEUs Imports and 612 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Great Spring, Thor Fortune, Songa Wind, UACC Consensus, Jbu Schelde and Teer Bhu & two more ships, Seago Istanbul and MSC Malin carrying Wheat, Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, MSC Maeva, Seamax Norwalk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.