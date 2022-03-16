Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Maeva, Agapi S, Rui Fu An, Cariboo and Admore Sea Venture scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Talcum Powder, Cement, Coal and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Seamax Norwalk, MSC Maeva, Agapi S, Rui Fu An, Cariboo and Admore Sea Venture scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Talcum Powder, Cement, Coal and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Asphalt Express and Nord Mississippi scheduled to load/offload Bitumen and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier 'Jbu Schelde' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Maeva, Thor Fortune, UACC Consensus and Cariboo are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 190,954 tonnes, comprising 155,621 tonnes imports cargo and 35,333 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,610 Containers (2,103 TEUs Imports and 1,507 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Nord Mississippi, RT Star and Estia & another ships, Navios Constellation carrying Coal, Chemicals, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday.