Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, Irenes Ray, MOL Gensis, Xin Hai Tong-10 and Al-Jasar carrying Containers, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile eight more consignment of Rice, Chemicals, Coal, Steel coil, Canola oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navios Constellation and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, MOL Gensis and Estia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 265,055 tonnes, comprising 204,145 tonnes imports cargo and 60,910 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,503 Containers (2,598 TEUs Imports and 2,553 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Pacific Wealth, SG Pegasus and Felicity & another ship APL California carrying Coal, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Friday.