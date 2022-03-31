UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Golden Lotus, MSC Malin, Johannes Maersk and Apnoia Carrying Palm oil, Containers and Gasoline, berthed at Liquid cargo Terminal, Container Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships,Dalian Star D, Forest Park, Sea Vine, Al-Soor and Al-Khattiya scheduled to load/offload Rice, Phosphor acid, Fuel oil, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, while three more ships, MSC Sasha, MSC Malin and Mythos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 133,741tonnes, comprising 65,065 tonnes imports cargo and 68,676 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,330 Containers (592 TEUs Imports and 3,738 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al-Khattiya and Forest Park & two more ships, Lotus and Irenes Ray Carrying LNG, Phosphor acid and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL and QICT on Thursday.

