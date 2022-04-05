Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lana, MSC Sariska, Coral Gem, Southern Robin, Dalmacija, and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lana, MSC Sariska, Coral Gem, Southern Robin, Dalmacija, and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively.

Meanwhile another LNG carrier 'Umm Al-Amad' also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on Tuesday (today) morning.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Sariska' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while another ship 'Newssea Amber' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 182,337 tonnes, comprising 141,935 tonnes imports cargo and 38,844 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,158 Containers (2,096 TEUs Imports and 2,062 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Maersk Kinloss, Sea Vine and Umm Al-Amad carrying Containers, Furnace oil and LNG are expected to take berths Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

While another container vessel 'Swansea' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.