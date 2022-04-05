UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lana, MSC Sariska, Coral Gem, Southern Robin, Dalmacija, and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Lana, MSC Sariska, Coral Gem, Southern Robin, Dalmacija, and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively.

Meanwhile another LNG carrier 'Umm Al-Amad' also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on Tuesday (today) morning.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Sariska' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while another ship 'Newssea Amber' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 182,337 tonnes, comprising 141,935 tonnes imports cargo and 38,844 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,158 Containers (2,096 TEUs Imports and 2,062 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Maersk Kinloss, Sea Vine and Umm Al-Amad carrying Containers, Furnace oil and LNG are expected to take berths Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

While another container vessel 'Swansea' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Swansea Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Watchmakers tinker with new materials to draw new ..

Watchmakers tinker with new materials to draw new buyers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan rupee touches historic low against US dol ..

Pakistan rupee touches historic low against US dollar

6 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan keen to promote trade ties with Pakis ..

Turkmenistan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs 20 billion

PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs 20 billion

13 minutes ago
 EU Home Affairs Commissioner Says Ukrainian Childr ..

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Says Ukrainian Children at Risk of Trafficking

13 minutes ago
 Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense Sys ..

Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense System to Germany - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.