Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Two ships namely,Gao Cheng 2 and SN Harmony carrying Palm oil and Steel coil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships,BBG Forever, Fulham Road, Sloman Hebe, Swan Sea and Maersk Superior carrying Coal, Gas oil, Palm oil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Al Amad, Southern Robin and Maersk Kinloss left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Sea Vine and Coral Gem are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 145,743tonnes, comprising 112,206 tonnes imports cargo and 33,537 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,815 Containers (277 TEUs Imports and 1,538 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, IvsSwinley Forest, Nord Neptune, Maersk Superior and Swan Sea & another ship, 'MSC Malin' Carrying Coal, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday.