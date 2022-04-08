Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Maersk Superior, Swan sea, Sonoma Spirit, IvsSwinley Forest and Nord Neptune carrying Containers, Chemical, Coal and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships,Asphalt Express, Celsius Mumbai, HS Winning, MSC Malin and Wide Hotel Superior scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, Edible oil tanker, 'Gao Cheng 2' left the Port on Friday morning, while a Container Vessel 'Maersk Superior' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,463tonnes, comprising 123,774 tonnes imports cargo and 19,689 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,810 Containers (3,080 TEUs Imports and 730 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, MSC Malin, Wide Hotel, Sloman Hebe and Bbg Forever Carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and PIBT on Friday.