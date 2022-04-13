UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Six ships namely,TeeraBhum, Maersk Kensington,MSC Rita,MSC Malin, Despina and Pacific Dream Carrying Containers, Soyabean and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

Meanwhile Four more ships,Euro Brave, Borno, Energy Panther and Maersk Meglen Carrying Furnace oil, LNG, Gas oil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

Meanwhile Four more ships,Euro Brave, Borno, Energy Panther and Maersk Meglen Carrying Furnace oil, LNG, Gas oil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Celsius Mumbai and Al Salam left the Port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, Leonora Kosan, CS Calvina, Teera Bhum, MSC Rita and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 153,962tonnes, comprising 120,557 tonnes imports cargo and 33,405 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,038 Containers (4,531 TEUs Imports and 1,507 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Asphalt Express, Borno, Asia Evergreen, Encelia and Xin Hai Tong & three more ships, Xpress Bardsey, Saif Marine Ngami and Irenes Ray scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, LNG, Palm oil, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PGPCL, LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday.

