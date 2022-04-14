UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships namely,Asphalt Express, Asia Evergreen, Borno,Encelia, Xin Hai Tong, Xpress Bardsey, Saif Marine Ngami and Irenes Ray Scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, LNG, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Eight ships namely,Asphalt Express, Asia Evergreen, Borno,Encelia, Xin Hai Tong, Xpress Bardsey, Saif Marine Ngami and Irenes Ray scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, LNG, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships,Toro and Al Wajbah Carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 14 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Xpress Bardsey and MSC Malin left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Irenes Ray, Kaisa and Encelia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 187,439tonnes, comprising 143,099 tonnes imports cargo and 44,340 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,887` Containers (2,736 TEUs Imports and 2,151 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Al Wajbah and Fulham Road & another ship, 'Northern Javelin' Carrying LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Road Anchorage Gas Asia Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Nine vehicles impounded during Ramadan

Nine vehicles impounded during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.72 bln USD by Ma ..

Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.72 bln USD by March

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children a ..

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

2 minutes ago
 Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Moscow thr ..

Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Moscow threatens to strike Kyiv

4 minutes ago
 Over 300 COVID-19 patients discharged from Shangha ..

Over 300 COVID-19 patients discharged from Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.