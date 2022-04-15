Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Northern Javelin, Al Wajbah and Fulham Road Carrying Containers, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Wawasan Topaz and Jag pavitra Carrying Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Borno' left the Port on Friday morning, while another Container vessel 'Safmarine Ngami' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,652tonnes, comprising 144,965 tonnes imports cargo and 48,687 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,628` Containers (1,142 TEUs Imports and 2,486 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours A Container vessel CMA CGM Orfeo is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday .