Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships,Hai Yang Zhi Hua and Silver Hessa Carrying 54,141 tonnes of Coal and 31,130 tonnes Palm oil arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Two ships,Hai Yang Zhi Hua and Silver Hessa Carrying 54,141 tonnes of Coal and 31,130 tonnes Palm oil arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Al Wajbah, Fulham Road, Asia Evergreen and Northern Javelin left the Port on Saturday morning, while another ship, 'Pacific Dream' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,916tonnes, comprising 108,407 tonnes imports cargo and 19,509 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,445` Containers (837 TEUs Imports and 608 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Mega 1 and Euro Brave & another ship, 'CMA CGM Orefo' Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Saturday.

