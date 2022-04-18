UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Chris GR, Hai Yang Zhi Hua and Euro Brave carrying 104,894 tonnes of Coal and 68,149 tonnes Furnace oil, berthed at Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal, respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Chris GR, Hai Yang Zhi Hua and Euro Brave carrying 104,894 tonnes of Coal and 68,149 tonnes Furnace oil, berthed at Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal, respectively.

Meanwhile another ship 'Al-Thakira' carrying 62,172 tonnes LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on Monday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel 'CMA CGM Orfeo' and edible oil carrier 'Mega-I' left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship 'Xin Hai Tong 25' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,222 tonnes, comprising 124,789 tonnes imports cargo and 20,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,944 Containers (802 TEUs Imports and 1,142 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hoursThere are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Al-Thakira and Toro & two more ships, Lisa and MSC Sussana carrying LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, while three more ships, MSC Shaula, Maersk Detroit and Diyala with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Detroit Anchorage Euro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DC urges consumers to report price violations on 0 ..

DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338

3 minutes ago
 Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from ch ..

Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from chicken offals

3 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

15 minutes ago
 Smart city project inaugurated

Smart city project inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 ..

India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health M ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Media Watchdog to Create National Protecti ..

Russian Media Watchdog to Create National Protection System Against DDoS Attacks ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.