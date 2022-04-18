Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, Chris GR, Hai Yang Zhi Hua and Euro Brave carrying 104,894 tonnes of Coal and 68,149 tonnes Furnace oil, berthed at Electric Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal, respectively.

Meanwhile another ship 'Al-Thakira' carrying 62,172 tonnes LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on Monday morning.

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel 'CMA CGM Orfeo' and edible oil carrier 'Mega-I' left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship 'Xin Hai Tong 25' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,222 tonnes, comprising 124,789 tonnes imports cargo and 20,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,944 Containers (802 TEUs Imports and 1,142 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hoursThere are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Al-Thakira and Toro & two more ships, Lisa and MSC Sussana carrying LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, while three more ships, MSC Shaula, Maersk Detroit and Diyala with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.