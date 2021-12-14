UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:04 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

Sven ships namely, Safeen Pride, Seago Bremer Haven, Great Fluency, Ince Akdeniz, Chemroute Pegasus, Nord Star Intrepid and Gas Lotus carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Palm Oil, Gas Oil and Chemicals, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Sven ships namely, Safeen Pride, Seago Bremer Haven, Great Fluency, Ince Akdeniz, Chemroute Pegasus, Nord Star Intrepid and Gas Lotus carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Palm Oil, Gas Oil and Chemicals, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships carrying Containers, Steel coil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Seago Bremer Haven, Gas Lotus, Express Asphalt and Seri Balhaf are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL, MW-1 and PGPCL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 124,296 tonnes, comprising 99,361 tonnes imports cargo and 24,935 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,180 Containers (1400 TEUs Imports and 780 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are total 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Busan, Maersk Pittsburgh and Ocean Silver carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berth at Container Terminal and Electric Terminal on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Nord Busan Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Silver From Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record ..

Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Never Asked to Russia to Help Settle Migra ..

Belarus Never Asked to Russia to Help Settle Migration Crisis on Polish Border - ..

3 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers boost elderly mice's brain powe ..

Aussie researchers boost elderly mice's brain power with exercise

5 minutes ago
 NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers ..

NCOC to facilitate stranded Pakistani passengers in Category C countries

5 minutes ago
 Report says Aussie agricultural sector being under ..

Report says Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds

5 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.