Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 14th Dec, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Sven ships namely, Safeen Pride, Seago Bremer Haven, Great Fluency, Ince Akdeniz, Chemroute Pegasus, Nord Star Intrepid and Gas Lotus carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Palm Oil, Gas Oil and Chemicals, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships carrying Containers, Steel coil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Seago Bremer Haven, Gas Lotus, Express Asphalt and Seri Balhaf are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL, MW-1 and PGPCL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 124,296 tonnes, comprising 99,361 tonnes imports cargo and 24,935 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,180 Containers (1400 TEUs Imports and 780 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are total 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Busan, Maersk Pittsburgh and Ocean Silver carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berth at Container Terminal and Electric Terminal on Tuesday.