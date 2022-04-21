Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely,Diyala, Diva, Wawasan Topaz, Teng DA and Gaschem Antarctic Carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, General Cargo and Chemical,berthed at Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Diyala, Diva, Wawasan Topaz, Teng DA and Gaschem Antarctic Carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, General Cargo and Chemical,berthed at Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships,Em Astoria, Chemroad Sirius and Al-Soor Carrying Containers, Phosphor Acid and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Shaula and Diyala left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Detroit and Hai Yang Zhi Hua are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,457tonnes, comprising 91,587 tonnes imports cargo and 35,870 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,391` Containers (1,281 TEUs Imports and 2,110 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Pacific Debbie and Em Astoria & another ship, 'OOCL Washington' Carrying Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT Thursday.