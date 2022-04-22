UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,Em Astoria, OOCL Washington, Chemroad Sirius and Pacific Debbie Carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid and Furnace oil,berthed at Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships,Argolikos and Al-Maha Carrying Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Teng DA and Em Astoria left the Port on Friday morning, while four more ships, OOCL Washington, Wawasan Topaz, Diva and Perth are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 172,258 tonnes, comprising 148,798 tonnes imports cargo and 23,460 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,800` Containers (2,420 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Silver Hessa and Argolikos& another ship, 'Apl New York' Carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT Friday.

