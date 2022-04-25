UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Two ships namely,Southern Robin and Jag PavitraCarrying Chemicals and Gas oil, berthed at EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile Seven more ships,Amali, silver Ellie, Bulk Castor, La Boheme, Al-Salam, MSC Valencia and Chemroad Orchid scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Gas oil, Containers and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, CMA CGM Berlioz and Southern Robin left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Al-Aamriya and SafmarineNyassa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 110,138 tonnes, comprising 73,537 tonnes imports cargo and 36,601 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,261` Containers (1,108 TEUs Imports and 2,153 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Amali, Silver Ellie, Bulk Castor, Chemroad Orchid and MSC Valencia & another two more ships, Rosa and Phaedra Scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Containers and Seeds are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, PIBT, EVTL, QICT and FAP on Monday.

