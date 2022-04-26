UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely,Amali, Maersk Magellan, Silver Ellie, Phaedra, Chemroad Orchid, Bulk Castor and RosaScheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Palm oil, Soyabean, Phosphoric Acid, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively during the last 24 hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Seven ships namely,Amali, Maersk Magellan, Silver Ellie, Phaedra, Chemroad Orchid, Bulk Castor and RosaScheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Palm oil, Soyabean, Phosphoric Acid, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively during the last 24 hour.

Meanwhile three more ships,Al-Salam, FSM and MSC Alessia Carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship 'MSC Valencia' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, ChemroadOrchied, Silver Ellie and Rosa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 129,713 tonnes, comprising 86,677 tonnes imports cargo and 43,036 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,650` Containers (1,279 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, FSM and MSC Alessia& four more ships, TeeraBhum, MolGensis, Celsius Nicosia and High Trust Carrying LPG, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and LCT on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Nicosia Valencia Same Anchorage Gas Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa Eid Bazaar attracting people

Lok Virsa Eid Bazaar attracting people

27 seconds ago
 Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve ..

Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve as a milestone

2 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Ac ..

Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Activist Alyokhina as Wanted

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher 26th Apr, 2022

Tokyo stocks close higher 26th Apr, 2022

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges economic support to people of occup ..

Pakistan urges economic support to people of occupied Palestine, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts i ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts in Maiac Town of Grigoriopol Di ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.