Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Four ships namely,High Trust, FSM, Mol Genesis, TeeraBhum and MSC Alessia Carrying Palm oil, LPG and Containers, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Six more ships,Sereno, Summit Africa, Easterly Beach Galaxy, Shalamar, Express Athens and Cesius Nicosia Carrying Gas oil, Palm oil, Furance oil and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship 'TeeraBhum' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, FSM, Maersk Magellan and Mol Genesis are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 173,281 tonnes, comprising 99,406 tonnes imports cargo and 73,875 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,276` Containers (3,412 TEUs Imports and 1,864 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Estia and Celsius Nicosia & another ship 'Irenes Ray' Carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday.