Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The shipping activity at Port Qsim was reported on Wednesday, where two ships namely Irenes Ray and Celsius Nicosia carrying containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal (.) Meanwhile two more ships, SC Hong Kong and Al-Wajbah carrying chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ' MSC Alessai' and Oil tanker 'Maersk Megellan' left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, High Trust, Celsius Nicosia, Amali and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 103,234 tonnes, comprising 50,336 tonnes imports cargo and 52,898 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,858 Containers (1,976 TEUs Imports and 2,882 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Beach Galaxy, Estia, SC Hong Kong and Al-Wajbah & three more ships, Express Athens, Affrican Cardinal and Miyama carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, LNG, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, MW-1, EETL, QICT and MW-4 respectively on Thursday.