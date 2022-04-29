UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Seven ships namely,Easterly Beach Galaxy, Hong Kong, African Cardinal, Miyamas, Express Athens, Al-Wajbah and Estia Carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal, Containers, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi purpose Terminal-1, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Thursday .

Meanwhile three more ships,LIL Stella, Seaway Reyes and Star Columba scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Furnace oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship 'Express Athens' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 173,281 tonnes, comprising 99,406 tonnes imports cargo and 73,875 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,680` Containers (560 TEUs Imports and 2,120 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier 'Star Columba' & three more ships, PVT Neptune, MSC Iris and CMA CGM Rebelais Carrying Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Friday.

