Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Three ships namely, CMA CGM Rebelais, PVT Neptune and Star Columba Carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Evropi, MSC Iris and MSC Malin carrying Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker 'Estia' left the Port on Saturday morning, while four more ships, Hong Kong, CMA CGM Rebelais, Easterly Beech Galaxy and Miyama are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 159,126 tonnes, comprising 147,158 tonnes imports cargo and 11,968 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,726` Containers (2,022 TEUs Imports and 704 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Sumit Africa, MSC Iris and MSC Malin& three more ships, CMA CGM Cardrillo, Ambitious Sea and Jishun carrying Gas Oil, Containers, Chemical and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT, MW-2 and LCT on Saturday.

