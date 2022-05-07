UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, MSC Erminia, Iraklis, Trabzone, Able Sailor and Al-Salam-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal, Palm oil and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile another ship 'Thassos' carrying 55,000 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port at night hours (.) PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier ' Southern Xantis' and Bulk cargo carrier 'Phaedra' left the Port on Saturday morning, while three more ships, Fu Quan Shan, Al-Salam-II and MSC Erminia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 168,819 tonnes, comprising 159,560 tonnes imports cargo and 9,259 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,864 Containers (2,550 TEUs Imports and 314 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Tail Winds, Thassos, La Boheme and Cape Carmel & another ship, Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Soya Bean, Coal, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Saturday, while another container vessel 'KOI' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday.

