Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely,Maersk Pittsburgh, Henrika Schulte, Trinity Arrow, Al-Soor and Rui Fu An carrying Containers, LNG, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Five ships namely,Maersk Pittsburgh, Henrika Schulte, Trinity Arrow, Al-Soor and Rui Fu An carrying Containers, LNG, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, EM Astoria and Spirit of New Delhicarrying Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, seven ships, Lisa, Maersk Pittsburgh, Spirit Of New Delhi, Star Cepheus, IVS Prestwicks, Al-Soor and Santander are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 249,258 tonnes, comprising 206,758 tonnes imports cargo and 42,500 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,371` Containers (1,871 TEUs Imports and 2,500 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Hampstead, Spirit of New Delhi and EM Astoria & another ship 'Wide Hotel' carrying Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on Wednesday.